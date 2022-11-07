Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to hit a record $1.9 billion

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&