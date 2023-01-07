Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction.

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 15 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Gale Warning, from 7 AM Sunday to 2 AM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&