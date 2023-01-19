“Too early to tell” on success or failure of Measure 110, state audit finds

SALEM, Ore. -- Ballot Measure 110, a 2020 measure approved by Oregon voters that seeks to overhaul how the state handles drug crimes, is still too young to discern its effectiveness, according to an audit commissioned by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Ballot Measure 110 passed with 58% of the vote in 2020. It sought to upend policies towards drug abuse that Sec. Fagan called racist and ineffective and had been in place for decades. Measure 110 decriminalized the use and possession of small amounts of narcotics and allocated more than $100 million per year in cannabis sale revenue towards expanding treatment services for drug disorders. Advocates of the measure hope it will succeed where previous efforts have failed while being more equitable towards communities of Black, Indigenous and other persons of color. However, detractors say the measure is ineffective, and in fact has led to an increase of antisocial drug-related behavior in communities across the state.

“It is plain as day that Oregon’s drug treatment system is failing,” said Secretary Fagan. “This is incredibly frustrating for me, and many Oregonians, because treatment is a matter of life and death for people we know. I have a brother in recovery right now. I want to see Measure 110 work.”

The audit’s findings acknowledged that Measure 110’s implementation has been slow and lackluster. Several key points of failure were identified, including fragmentation of roles and responsibilities, a failure to collect data that would help gauge the effectiveness of the measure, and a failure to provide enough support to ensure the measure’s success. To rectify these issues, the Secretary of State’s office issued several recommendations to the OHA and the Oversight and Accountability Council that helps manage Measure 110’s implementation. The audit also provided several recommendations to the Oregon Legislature itself that, if followed, would legally mandate methods for the OHA and OAC to improve the measure’s implementation.

The impetus for the Secretary of State’s audit of the Oregon Health Authority’s implementation of the measure was the slow rollout of the parts of Measure 110 intended to fund addiction treatment programs. Indeed, it took until September 2022 – two years after the measure’s passage – for the OHA to announce funds had gone to Oregon counties for that purpose.

The Secretary of State’s audit found that Measure 110 provides a good framework for a response to Oregon’s drug problem, but is let down by poor execution. The audit identified three key failure points in the measure’s implementation. The first is that existing grant management and data collection efforts do not allow for the public to gauge the effectiveness of the measure. Another is that there are opportunities for greater collaboration and coordination that are not being taken. Perhaps the largest issue was with the organizational structure of the Oversight and Accountability Council that handles Measure 110 grant processes, which the audit says fragmented roles and responsibilities and failed to provide enough support to ensure the measure’s success.

The audit went into detail about each of these failures, but eventually provided several suggestions for what the OHA and the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council can do to make the measure work as intended. The first recommendation is for the OHA to publish a plan by September 2023 to show how the Measure 110 program will integrate into the overall behavioral health system in Oregon. Another is to identify gaps that prevent the public from knowing metrics that would track the effectiveness and impact of Measure 110, and then to work to fill those gaps. The audit recommends the OHA document policies and procedures for Measure 110’s program, and recommends the OAC collaborate more closely with state agencies to direct people to substance use disorder recovery resources.

The audit also made recommendations directly to the Oregon Legislature to give some legal bite to the changes Measure 110 needs. The Oregon Legislature is recommended to directly mandate the OAC and OHA collect data that measures the effectiveness of Measure 110, eliminate inefficiencies caused by recovery hotline overlaps, give explicit direction to the OHA and OAC, and stagger OAC appointment terms to prevent complete turnover.