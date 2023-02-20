Family of OSU student who died in car crash speaks out

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The family of a young Oregon State University student is speaking out and sharing how they want their son to be remembered.
Enrique Espinoza was killed in a crash caused by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis.
Espinoza's family said he was always a determined individual who prided himself on accomplishing anything that he set his mind towards. Espinoza was a straight-A student at OSU planning to major in mechanical engineering, in addition to being a cadet in the ROTC and aspiring to be an air force pilot.
Espinoza’s stepfather Jasper Trujillo-Lindstrom says that Enrique’s character was really made him unique amongst others.
"I would say Enrique is one of those kids who really strive to go out into the world and achieve what he sets his mind towards. He excelled in academics, he excelled in sports, “Trujillo-Lindstrom said.
Espinoza’s family added that he was a determined and motivated son and brother. Along with always standing for his family without hesitation, Espinoza was already planning the future of family life.
"One thing that he was never really open about was the fact that he wanted to have a family one day of his own,” Trujillo-Lindstrom said. "He wanted to get married and he had the wonderful opportunity of falling in love at a very young age and meeting potentially his soul mate."
Trujillo-Lindstrom added that even Espinoza passed away at the age of 18, he believes that he had already lived a full life full of love.
"He never had that opportunity to rear children, get married and really develop into a young adult, but I would say that Enrique lived a full life and touched so many people that I'm sure he would have been proud today to look back at himself to see what he had accomplished in his lifetime,” Trujillo-Lindstrom said. "I think he would say thank you to everybody."