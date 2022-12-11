Oregon State, Jonathan Smith agree to new contract

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather 10 to 60 NM offshore and
Cape Foulweather to Florence out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather 10 to 60 NM offshore and
Cape Foulweather to Florence out 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 8 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Oregon State, Jonathan Smith agree to new contract

  • Updated
  • 0
Smith signs long term extension with Oregon State football

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to terms for a new contact Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Sunday.

“Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and his staff to keep the momentum moving forward,” Barnes said. “The success they’ve achieved on the football field has been evident, and Coach’s Smith leadership and the work of his staff also has changed the culture of the program in the classroom, the weight room and the community.”

Smith’s new annual guaranteed compensation will be $4.85 million beginning March 1, 2023 with a contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2029. His contract will increase $100,000 each year with a total compensation of $30.6 million over the next six years.

The team’s assistant coaching salary pool will increase to $4.85 million and the team’s support staff pool will increase to $2.5 million with annual increases of $100,000 to both pools.

According to OSU, current salaries and raises for Coach Smith, assistant coaches and football staff do not include use of any state funds or student tuition.

Smith led Oregon State to a 9-3 regular season record and a trip to the SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the University of Florida on Dec. 17. The Beavers, ranked No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, have a chance to win 10 games in a season for just the third time in program history.

 “I want to thank Scott Barnes and the Oregon State administration for continuing to support this football program and everyone who works tirelessly for our student-athletes and all of Beaver Nation,” Smith said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished, but the work is not done and we’ll continue to put in the effort and do it the right way.”

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you