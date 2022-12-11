Oregon State, Jonathan Smith agree to new contract

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to terms for a new contact Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Sunday.
“Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and his staff to keep the momentum moving forward,” Barnes said. “The success they’ve achieved on the football field has been evident, and Coach’s Smith leadership and the work of his staff also has changed the culture of the program in the classroom, the weight room and the community.”
Smith’s new annual guaranteed compensation will be $4.85 million beginning March 1, 2023 with a contract that runs through Feb. 28, 2029. His contract will increase $100,000 each year with a total compensation of $30.6 million over the next six years.
The team’s assistant coaching salary pool will increase to $4.85 million and the team’s support staff pool will increase to $2.5 million with annual increases of $100,000 to both pools.
According to OSU, current salaries and raises for Coach Smith, assistant coaches and football staff do not include use of any state funds or student tuition.
Smith led Oregon State to a 9-3 regular season record and a trip to the SDS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the University of Florida on Dec. 17. The Beavers, ranked No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, have a chance to win 10 games in a season for just the third time in program history.
“I want to thank Scott Barnes and the Oregon State administration for continuing to support this football program and everyone who works tirelessly for our student-athletes and all of Beaver Nation,” Smith said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished, but the work is not done and we’ll continue to put in the effort and do it the right way.”