Report: Oregon expected to hire Will Stein as offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. -- According to multiple reports, Oregon is expected to hire Will Stein as its new offensive coordinator, replacing Kenny Dillingham.
 
Stein served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at UTSA this season.
 
In his first year as play-caller, Stein helped lead the Roadrunners to an 11-2 record, Conference USA champions and the ninth nationally ranked total offense in the country.

