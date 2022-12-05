Report: Oregon expected to hire Will Stein as offensive coordinator
- By: Nick Ursini
-
- Updated
- 0
Nick Ursini
Reporter
Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today