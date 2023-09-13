Track and football on the same day in Eugene to disrupt traffic

EUGENE, Ore.--Hayward Field and Autzen stadium are going to be filled Saturday with two major sporting events in town that could bring traffic in town to a standstill.
Eugene will see a major spike in fan attendance with the Prefontaine Classic and the University of Oregon football game taking place just a few hours apart on September 16. Director of Public Information for Eugene Police Department Melinda McLaughlin said it's the responsibility of her department to keep the traffic moving.
"They've been working with events for so many years and there's a really well-established plan and they take a look at what's happening in the area and where they need to put in traffic directions,” McLaughlin said. “Anywhere from about 60,000 up or less can be coming into the area on game day."
To avoid the mess, police are telling people to plan ahead of the double header while also using the public transit instead.
“If you're not going to the game or not needing to be in that area, you can plan alternate routes and you can also check out LTD's park and rides or their bus routes,” McLaughlin said.
With traffic and congestion almost a guarantee with the two events on scheduled on Saturday, people in Eugene say it's just a way of life living in a sport-centric town. Rob Barnes said after living in Eugene for 16 years he either leaves town or stays home when the traffic comes rolling in.
"It's a part of Eugene's identity to have these sporting events... I think the whole town and county gets behind it,” Barnes said. "We live in a neighborhood that get inundated with cars before every Duck home game, but it's wonderful to have such classic Eugene sports events happening now and I’m sure everyone can adapt to the higher volumes of traffic.”
"It's great, it’s fun, it's wonderful energy too so with all the traffic, it's not like the Bay Area." Eugene resident Jill Schull said.