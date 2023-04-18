TrackTown USA, Prefontaine Classic partnering with Olympian's Endless Mileage Project

EUGENE, Ore. – A local running non-profit organization and organizers of one of the nation’s premiere track and field meets have partnered with a local Olympian’s new non-profit in support of the local running community, according to local officials.
TrackTown USA and organizers of The Prefontaine Classic are partnering with Benjamin Blankenship’s new non-profit, Endless Mileage Project, according to TrackTown USA officials.
Both organizations contributed $5,000 to The Fast Forest, an orchard at Dorris Ranch that features 49 trees already planted that represent Hayward Field runners’ performances that broke the four-minute and 4:30 marks in the mile, officials said.
TrackTown USA also said two organizations will additionally pledge $100 for each new tree planted following future record-breaking performances.
TrackTown USA and The Prefontaine Classic are also collecting donated gear for Recovered Running, which accepts new and gently used track and field apparel and equipment for donation to local schools and running communities in need, TrackTown USA officials said.
Blankenship’s efforts have donated more than 1,000 articles of clothing and gear to high schools in Oregon as well as his home state of Minnesota since 2020, TrackTown USA officials said.
“The mission of the Endless Mileage Project is to blend sustainable programs into athletics,” said Benjamin Blankenship, founder of the Endless Mileage Project. “The opportunity to partner with TrackTown USA allows us to mutually enhance each other’s messages within the track and field community. We can’t wait to work together and create exciting and meaningful sustainable projects within our sport.”
Recovered Running donation sites will be available at multiple outdoor track and field events this season, which will be announced on TrackTown USA and Endless Mileage Project social media channels, officials said.
More information on Endless Mileage can be found online.