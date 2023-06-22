Traffic jammed on Highway 126 due to road work snag, ODOT says

LEABURG, Ore. – Traffic was jammed Friday afternoon on Highway 126 between Leaburg and Vida due to an unknown snag related to a road repaving project, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.
ODOT reports that due to a repaving effort on Highway 126 between Leaburg and Vida, traffic was expected to be slowed in the area by about 20 minutes. However, starting at about 3 p.m. on June 22, travel on the highway devolved into stop-and-go traffic, with some travelers reporting delays ranging from 45 minutes to up to an hour and a half. As of 4:45 p.m., ODOT reports that traffic is only recently beginning to return to normal in the area, and recommends finding an alternate route or rescheduling travel entirely.
ODOT officials said the cause for the longer-than-usual backup is currently unknown, but they are working on improving traffic flow and are communicating with the contractor in charge of the repaving work. ODOT said the section of highway between Leaburg and Vida is a particularly trying work zone because it involves repaving the approaches to three bridges.
ODOT asks that travelers remain patient and keep an eye out for work zones and road workers for the safety of both workers and travelers. While the jam is a major inconvenience, ODOT said the repaving work is necessary to keep roads in good and safe condition.
ODOT said the repaving project is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. However, ODOT said no work is scheduled for June 23 or the week of July 4. The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.