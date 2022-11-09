Traffic on Ferry Street Bridge to be slowed as crews continue work

EUGENE, Ore. -- Traffic on Ferry Street bridge will be delayed for some time on Wednesday as crews continue efforts to renovate the bridge.
Officials with Eugene Public Works say contractors will install temporary striping on the bridge and viaduct between Noon and 4 p.m. on November 9. Lane shifts and slowdowns are expected during this time. Officials say this is part of a construction project that began in summer 2022 that includes deck sealing, crack and spalling repairs, cleaning, painting, and a seismic analysis of the structure.
The city of Eugene says the afternoon hours were selected as the best and most safe time to complete the work. City officials and contracts ask for patience and understanding for any potential delays the work may cause.