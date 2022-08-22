Traffic on Interstate 5 slowed near Albany due to diesel spill

ALBANY, Ore. -- An overturned fuel truck on Interstate 5 near Albany has closed lanes of the highway for the cleanup effort, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT reports the crash happened just before 7:40 a.m. on August 22 about 7 miles north of Albany on I-5. Officials say a semi-truck crashed in the northbound lanes and began to leak diesel fuel onto the roadway. Crews were dispatched to clean up the wreck and spill, and arrived at about 8:30 a.m., according to ODOT. Officials expect the cleanup to take most of the morning and several hours of the early afternoon.
Crews were able to get one lane of I-5 open, but travelers are still advised to find alternate routes. ODOT says traffic is heavy, and both lanes of the interstate will be closed at times as crews continue cleanup operations. The crash is still under investigation, but at this time no injuries have been reported.