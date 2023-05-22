Traffic stop leads to arrest for fentanyl delivery and cash seizure, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A traffic stop last Thursday night led to a man’s arrest on drug charges, Eugene police said.
Eugene Police Department officials said an officer stopped Ramon DeJesus Laurean Barraza, 30, of Phoenix, Arizona, on May 18, at about 11 p.m. for driving the wrong way on a public street. The officer’s investigation determined that Barraza was driving without a license or insurance, EPD said.
Police said an EPD Spanish interpreter was dispatched to assist at the scene. An officer spotted what he suspected as blue fentanyl pills and pre-packaged white powder in the back passenger area on the floorboard, authorities said. Police said that after Barraza consented to a search of the vehicle, an EPD Street Crimes officer and drug-sniffing K-9 were dispatched.
Police located 49 grams of counterfeit oxy, 30 blue fentanyl pills, 140 grams of fentanyl powder, and $11,000 in cash, authorities said.
Barraza was arrested on charges that included delivery of fentanyl, police said.