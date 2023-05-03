Traffic stop leads to DUII charge and drug seizure, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said that a traffic stop in downtown Eugene early Wednesday morning led to a Eugene man being charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and drug possession.
Police said an officer on patrol at 2:21 a.m. on May 3 near Lincoln Street and West Eighth Avenue saw a Lexus with its headlights turned off. The driver didn’t signal a turn and turned into a parking lot in the 300 block of West Seventh Avenue, police officials said.
The officer activated his overhead lights as the driver, Bennie DeAngelo Muniz, 50, of Eugene, and a female passenger got out of the vehicle, police said. Muniz appeared intoxicated, and the passenger became argumentative with the officers but eventually angrily left the area, police said.
Authorities said that officers searched Muniz and found he possessed more than four grams of cocaine. A search of his car led to the recovery of more than 27 grams of psilocybin, police said.
Police criminally cited Muniz for drug and alcohol DUII, reckless driving, misdemeanor psilocybin possession, and misdemeanor cocaine possession. Muniz was also cited for operating without headlights and failing to signal a turn.