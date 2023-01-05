Trailer fire claims life of 88-year-old Riddle man

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts to
50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts to
50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Trailer fire claims life of 88-year-old Riddle man

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

RIDDLE, Ore. – An early morning trailer fire on Wednesday has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers heard reports of a fire on Council Creek Road near Riddle just before 5:15 a.m. on January 4. The DCSO said that they, as well as fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, responded to the fire. The DCSO said responders arrived to find a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The DCSO said the fire was contained by 5:50 a.m. According to the DCSO, firefighters discovered that Gwyn Ray Fish, 88, of Riddle, had perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Tags

Recommended for you