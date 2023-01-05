Trailer fire claims life of 88-year-old Riddle man

RIDDLE, Ore. – An early morning trailer fire on Wednesday has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers heard reports of a fire on Council Creek Road near Riddle just before 5:15 a.m. on January 4. The DCSO said that they, as well as fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, responded to the fire. The DCSO said responders arrived to find a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.
The DCSO said the fire was contained by 5:50 a.m. According to the DCSO, firefighters discovered that Gwyn Ray Fish, 88, of Riddle, had perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.