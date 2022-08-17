Trailer full of Boy Scouts gear stolen

LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that a Lebanon Boy Scouts troop was using to store and transport camping gear was stolen on Sunday, and scouts and leaders are asking folks to stay on the lookout for it.
Security camera footage shows the trailer being stolen from the Southside Church of Christ’s parking lot in the afternoon of Sunday, August 14. Footage shows three individuals pulling up in a pickup truck and using the vehicle to tow away the trailer.
Jeff Walters, the scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 350, says the trailer is worth about $2500 and had about $3000 worth of camping and backpacking gear that the scouts bought themselves with money they raised over the past few years.
“It's sad they would steal something we worked so hard to get, because they just take it,” Walters said.
Walters says the troop is planning to set up a GoFundMe page in the near future to start raising money to replace the stolen gear. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen trailer is urged to contact the Lebanon Police Department.