Train derails near Corvallis middle school

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Crews are working to clean up a train that derailed near a school in Corvallis Thursday night.
At about 9 p.m. on February 23, a train car derailed north of northeast Conifer Boulevard, near Cheldelin Middle School. Corvallis city officials said the derailed train was a hopper car carrying wood chips, which spilled all over the area. No hazardous materials were being carried, and at this time there are no impacts to the community, according to the Corvallis Fire Department.
About nine train cars were involved in the derailment, Corvallis officials said. The road will be periodically blocked for several days while crews with the railroad company work to clean up the spill.
City officials said it is currently unknown what caused the derailment, but an investigation is underway. They confirmed that there were no injuries.