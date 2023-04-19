Train spills diesel in Cottage Grove; DEQ working to clean up

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Crews with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are working to clean up a sizable spill of diesel fuel that happened Tuesday.
The DEQ said that about 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the train tracks and surrounding soil near south Sixth Avenue and Highway 99 in Cottage Grove at about noon on April 17. The DEQ said a piece of railroad equipment punctured the train’s fuel tank. The DEQ also made it clear that the train did not derail and that no waterways were affected.
According to the DEQ, the train was owned and operated by Central Oregon & Pacific Railroad, who sent contractors out to clean up the spill. The DEQ is monitoring their clean-up operations, and said efforts would begin on Wednesday to dig out and remove diesel-contaminated soil. The DEQ warned that clean-up efforts would likely cause traffic delays in the area.