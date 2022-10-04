Transgender Eugene woman assaulted; police say attacker used slurs

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a transgender woman was attacked while walking home Monday night, Eugene police are investigating any leads to find the attackers.
According to the Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported assault on October 3 at about 10:16 p.m. Officers said they arrived to find that a transgender woman in her 50s had been attacked by a man near Patterson Alley and east Twelfth Avenue while walking home. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
EPD said officers heard a description of four white males, including the suspect who allegedly physically carried out the attack. Police said the attackers specifically referred to the victim’s transgender identity and used trans slurs during the attack. EPD said they searched the area, but were unable to find any suspects.
EPD says two of the suspects were reported to have been wearing green baseball caps, one had brown curly hair, and another reportedly was wearing a gray shirt. The suspects were all around 5 feet and 6 inches tall, according to EPD. An investigation into the incident is ongoing; anyone with information on the incident should call Eugene Police Department’s non-emergency line at 541-682-5111.