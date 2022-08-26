Transitional housing program set to end in October as COVID-related funding runs dry

EUGENE, Ore. -- A St. Vincent de Paul program that temporarily places high risk people with nowhere else to go into motel rooms in Eugene is set to end on Oct. 31, more than two years after it started, according to the nonprofit's director, Terry McDonald.
Since the program started around the beginning of the pandemic, roughly 700 people have benefited from it, McDonald said.
As part of the program, St. Vincent de Paul worked with two motels: the University Inn on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene, and the 66 Motel right down the street. The two motels provided 120 rooms.
The University Inn closed in June, McDonald said. The 66 Motel is set to close at the end of October.
While people stayed at the motels, the nonprofit worked with them to eventually transition them into permanent housing. McDonald said most people who were staying at the University Inn have found permanent, affordable housing at this time.
He said plans are in place to help those currently staying at the Motel 66 find a permanent, affordable place to live when that motel closes as well.
"We're working with them now to work with our fellow agencies out there to find a way to get them transitioned," McDonald said. "The issue always is, is that there's a replenishing pool of new people coming out there. And it's a pity to have this resource lost, but we recognize that expensive programs require a lot of money."
According to McDonald, the motel program was paid for with COVID-related funds. Those funds are running out.
But as rent continues to climb people are being priced out of the housing market, including those on Supplemental Security Income.
"Many of those folks have a fixed income of around $770 a month," McDonald said. If you're a single person on an income of $770 a month, where are you going to live? Even if you marry up with somebody else or buddy up with somebody else, and you double that income, it's still almost impossible to find a two-bedroom unit for under $1,000 in this community."
McDonald said groups being increasingly affected include the elderly, people with medical conditions, and women who now make up a growing percentage of those without permanent housing. He said more programs that help vulnerable people in need of housing could be cut around the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023, when more COVID-related funding runs out.
"About another 10 months from now, there's a cliff coming," McDonald said. "That cliff is the last of the major COVID-related subsidy money that the federal government had been putting out comes to an end. So a lot of programs that are currently in place be, it the Safe Sleep Sites or whatever else that are taking advantage of those federal funds, those funds are going away."
But he said there is some hope. Community leaders and organizations are taking a proactive approach, making plans to accommodate those who need housing when transitional programs run out of funding. He also said there are several permanent affordable housing projects taking shape around the community.