Trauma Informed Yoga class helps youths find peace and calmness

EUGENE, Ore. – A local nonprofit kicked off a weekly class Thursday morning that’s aimed at helping young people who are suffering from trauma.
A Family for Every Child held their first Trauma Informed Yoga class on July 6 at Skinner Butte Park in Eugene. The class, which is designed for 11 to 24-year-olds, teaches such yoga methods as breathing and pose techniques to help young people get centered and calm down, organizers said.
“Specifically, why trauma informed care is really important is to avoid the re-traumatization of individuals,” said Mel Eckert, a youth life coach with A Family for Every Child. “Some people have trauma from working out like people looking at them weird and judging them and this is a space where we kind of can get away from all of that.”
Gina Piechowicz, a host home provider for A Family for Every Child, said the Trauma Informed Yoga is good for everyone, including unhoused youth, and anyone that wants to do yoga and relax in nature. The class is taught by Diane Campbell, who owns Eugene Imagination Yoga. A Family for Every Child reached out to her because she offers trauma informed yoga as part of her offerings, organizers said.
“Yoga is very healthy, it's calming, it's something at any age they can do,” Piechowicz said. “So, kids that can learn it when they're younger can take it with them all through there life.”
Organizers said that the class is held on the first Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. If you're looking at the river, it's held to the left of the large playground structure.
Organizers said that the weekly class will be held on an ongoing basis, weather permitting, and the nonprofit it looking for a new building where weather conditions won’t be an issue.