Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 15 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Trauma Intervention Program coming to Lane County

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Public Health

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A non-profit organization dedicated to helping community members affected by tragedy is establishing a chapter in Lane County, according to Lane County Government officials.

Trauma Intervention Programs Inc. is a national non-profit organization that Lane County says is working with local public safety officials to establish a presence in the county. Government officials say a TIP chapter is a group of well-trained community volunteers called to emergency scenes to provide support for those who have been affected. Volunteers are often called to help support family members who have suddenly lost a loved one, and to support those who have experienced an unexpected crisis.

"Residents of this community who have just experienced a tragedy should not be alone in what may be the worst few hours of their lives," according to Mandy Atkission, TIP National CEO. "Our volunteers provide support until the family members and friends of the survivor are able to be there and offer support," she said.

Eugene Police Department is working closely with the TIP program. Captain Doug Mozan of EPD said that providing care for trauma in the moment lessens impacts down the road and begins the healing process immediately. Capt. Mozan expressed excitement for TIP’s assistance, saying their availability will help CAHOOTS be available for more in-progress crisis intervention.

TIP is a volunteer-based system, and Bridget Byfield, the program director for TIP in Lane County, is working to recruit local residents to be volunteers.

“The first step in establishing a TIP Chapter is to recruit volunteers willing to reach out and help their neighbors when tragedy strikes," said Byfield. “We hope that Lane County residents will respond to our invitation to join TIP."

The TIP Volunteer Training Academy is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2023. Officials say no experience is necessary, but volunteers must pass a background check. Those interested in registering are encouraged to call Bridget Byfield at 503-705-2966 or send her an email.

