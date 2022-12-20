 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South to southwest wind 15 to 20 kt, with gusts to 25 kt.
Winds will becoming more westerly later this afternoon. Seas 4
to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Tree farmer donates free Christmas trees

Trees at united Methodist Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One man is making Christmas a little easier on families this year by giving away free Christmas trees.

Bob Schutte with Northern Lights Christmas Tree Farm is giving away hundreds of trees for free. He says he already sold plenty of trees and made a profit, and had to clear out other trees from his field in order to re-plant them for next year. Instead of burning what’s left of this year’s trees, Schutte decided to recycle them and give them away. He’s taken them down to the United Methodist Church in Springfield to donate.

“I think the neighborhood appreciates it, they make good use of them,” Schutte said.

Trees and wreaths are available at the church. Schutte dropped off his last load of trees in the morning of December 20, and has brought in over 150 in total so far. Trees and wreaths at the United Methodist Church in Springfield are first-come, first-serve until they are all gone.

