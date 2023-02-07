Tree nurseries get millions to help reforestation efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several tree nurseries in Lane County are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money this year to help them produce seedlings to be used to reforest acres devastated by wildfire, disease and pests.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, Trillium Gardens, PRT Growing Services and Kintigh’s Mountain Home Ranch are three of 10 Oregon tree nurseries receiving grant money to help produce badly needed seedlings. The ODF says ten Oregon nurseries are set to receive a total of $4.4. million in 2023, and the three in Lane County will get a total of just over $1.3 million.
The Oregon Department of Forestry is distributing these grants as part of House Bill 5006, passed in 2021 by the Oregon Legislature. The ODF says the bill was a response to the devastating wildfires in 2020 that burned more than a million acres of Oregon’s forests. ODF says that after those fires, efforts to replace burned trees were hampered by a shortage of money and workers to plant seedlings. The resulting lack of seedlings was itself a barrier to landowners who would have liked to reforest, according to the ODF.
Now, Trillium Gardens in Eugene has received $531,000, Kintigh Nursery in Springfield has received $238,000, and PRT Growing Services in Cottage Grove and Hubbard has received $540,000. ODF says these and other nurseries will use the funds to invest in irrigation and new greenhouses for seedbed space. They’ll also be able to use the funds to get new equipment, cover the cost of purchasing tree seeds, and buy land to expand nursery facilities.
“While adding capacity doesn’t ensure nurseries will grow more seedlings specifically for post-wildfire reforestation, it adds overall capacity across the state for whenever seedling demand rises,” said ODF Reforestation Program Project Coordinator Astrea Strawn.
The ODF says the funds will have to be spent before the end of summer 2023.