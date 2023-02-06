 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds
25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the second
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory,
from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Trees to be removed from Albany river park

  • Updated
  • 0
Trees to be removed in Albany's Monteith Riverpark

ALBANY, Ore. -- Dozens of trees have been removed from the Albany waterfront as part of a revitalization project that has been in the works since 2018.

About 80 trees are set to be removed from Albany’s Monteith Riverpark. According to Staci Belcastro, an engineer with the city of Albany, many of the trees are too close to existing structures, interfere with utility services or are in the way of planned developments. The rest are diseased or non-native species that pose a safety risk to pedestrians passing underneath.

“There’s trees that are diseased that are being removed, there’s trees that conflict with the proposed project improvements that are being removed, and then there’s trees that are non-native species that are diseased and pose safety risks to pedestrians that are being removed,” Belcastro said.

Tree removal operations are scheduled to begin in the last two weeks of February, according to city officials. When finished, city officials say the area will be a major downtown anchor, attracting visitors and reconnecting the community to the river. City engineers say there will be better views of the river, improved public safety and multiple benefits for businesses.

