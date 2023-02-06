Trees to be removed from Albany river park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Dozens of trees have been removed from the Albany waterfront as part of a revitalization project that has been in the works since 2018.
About 80 trees are set to be removed from Albany’s Monteith Riverpark. According to Staci Belcastro, an engineer with the city of Albany, many of the trees are too close to existing structures, interfere with utility services or are in the way of planned developments. The rest are diseased or non-native species that pose a safety risk to pedestrians passing underneath.
“There’s trees that are diseased that are being removed, there’s trees that conflict with the proposed project improvements that are being removed, and then there’s trees that are non-native species that are diseased and pose safety risks to pedestrians that are being removed,” Belcastro said.
Tree removal operations are scheduled to begin in the last two weeks of February, according to city officials. When finished, city officials say the area will be a major downtown anchor, attracting visitors and reconnecting the community to the river. City engineers say there will be better views of the river, improved public safety and multiple benefits for businesses.