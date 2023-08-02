Trends on fentanyl use not slowing in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore -- Current fentanyl trends don't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down, according to health officials in Lane County.

For Alexander Lavake, the Overdose Prevention Coordinator for Lane County, the prevalence of the drug is unlike anything the department has ever faced. He along with other officials have been working around the clock to combat the trend. They have been trying to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl.

Lavake said, "It is overwhelming, fentanyl is absolutely one of the worst drugs to be part of American drug use history."

The latest numbers from the Eugene Police Department show 80% to 90% of all narcotics seized had fentanyl in them. That includes cocaine, meth, and heroin to name a few. The department is seeing the effects of this first hand.

Lavake said, "We continue to see a burden in our hospitals, EMS services, and unfortunately increasing death tolls."

Changes in skin color or fingernails and trouble breathing, are symptoms of overdose. Health officials are also keeping an eye on carfentanil, another opioid which has many similar symptoms. It's not nearly as prevalent as regular fentanyl, however experts say, carfentanil packs more of a punch.

Lavake said, "It's a very, very strong powerful opioid, it's approved by the FDA only for veterinarian use as an animal sedative. But it seems some carfentanil, whether it is illicitly made or synthetic, is appearing occasionally in our drug supply, in the streets."

As far as solutions are concerned, Lavake feels a lot of it comes down to funding. He said money from opioid settlements go a long way to help communities like Lane County. He also said solving the problemwill not happen overnight.

Lavake said, "It will take some more time for funding to allow for our increased capacity. But I think we are on our way to helping people address their fentanyl dependency and addiction."

Another solution Lavake brought up was to make talking about fentanyl use less of a taboo in the community. He also recommended tips for people who know someone struggling with fentanyl. Carrying Narcan, understanding what an overdose looks like, understanding the importance of calling for medical assistance in the case of a suspected overdose may end up saving a life.

Lavake said, "Address the stigma around drug use that our systems and our communities are able to have conversations open and honestly about drug use without stigmatizing the folks that have an addiction or dependency to something like fentanyl. "

Gabe Difani, a peer mentor and former fentanyl addict, has been sober for three years, and he knows what it's like to hit rock bottom. Now he's a mentor at Restored Connections Peer Center, helping others who were in his position once. It's been an uphill battle after going down a dark road for years.

Difani said, "You know I lost my marriage, lost custody of my kids, almost got into a homeless state from it. I just spent every waking minute, every dollar chasing that drug."

Difani added he got into drugs early and started out with different things like cocaine and heroin, from there his addiction progressed. Eventually he was in a car accident and was given opioids. He was cut off and turned to fentanyl because it was cheap and accessible. He wishes more people would take the time to read more into fentanyl's prevalence. When it comes to addiction, Difani wants people to know it's not always a choice, it's a disease that needs to be treated on a day to day basis. That's the goal at Restored Connection Peer Center, to get people back on their feet.

He said, "Being a peer, it's like I've been there done that, where are you at? How can we help you today? What does help look like to you? We start small."

For people going through their own struggles with the drug, Difani has one message: you are never alone.

He said, "It's a struggle, that's going to take forever, pace yourself find balance and reach out and make a sober family."