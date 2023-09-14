Trespasser arrested for failing to register as sex offender, theft, and other warrants

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos County man reported for trespassing was arrested Wednesday afternoon on several outstanding warrant charges that included three counts of failing to register as a sex offender, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said a Rayonier Timber security officer contacted deputies at 4:30 p.m. on September 13 regarding a trespasser on private timber property. The security officer advised a responding deputy that the suspect, identified as James Fry, 46, of Coos Bay, was hiding in nearby brush, deputies said. CCSO officials said that when the deputy found him, Fry said he thought he had multiple warrants for his arrest.
After confirming Fry’s outstanding warrants, the deputy arrested Fry on the original charges that included three counts of failing to register as a sex offender, third-degree theft, unlawfully cutting and harvesting forest products, and failing to appear on a criminal citation, CCSO officials said. Authorities said that Fry was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody.