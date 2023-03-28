Trespassing investigation leads to large seizure of crystal meth, CCSO says

BRIDGE, Ore. – A trespassing investigation Tuesday morning led to the seizure of a backpack containing a bag full of crystal methamphetamine, Coos County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
CCSO authorities said deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. on March 28 to a report of a woman trespassing at the Sleepy Hollow Trailer Park in Bridge. Sheriff’s deputies contacted Cynthia Mayse at the scene as she collected some of her belongings, CCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office said deputies asked Mayse about a purple backpack left on the ground, but she told them it wasn’t hers. The CCSO said the trailer park’s owners asked sheriff’s deputies to remove the backpack from the scene.
CCSO authorities said deputies searched the backpack and found 22 grams of meth in a clear plastic bag. Though CCSO officials said that deputies believed the backpack belonged to Mayse, she was not charged.
Deputies handled the backpack and its contents as found property and logged the meth into evidence where it will be destroyed, authorities said.