Trial begins in lawsuit against Pacific Power for its alleged role in 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. – On Tuesday, opening arguments began for a lawsuit against PacifiCorp that claims its negligence led to several devastating wildfires that burned massive swathes of Oregon back in September 2020.
The class action suit was filed in September 2020, shortly after the fires, by Linn County residents who had lost their homes in the Beachie Creek Fire. The suit grew to include plaintiffs from numerous parts of Oregon affected by other wildfires.
The complaint alleges that Pacific Power and its parent company, PacifiCorp, did not deactivate certain power lines during a high wind event in the summer of 2020. When the heavy winds brought down trees, the lawsuit says those trees collided with active power lines, causing sparks that blossomed into fires that grew into colossal infernos that destroyed hundreds of structures and cost several lives.
Plaintiffs of the suit against PacifiCorp are asking for a total of more than $1.6 billion in damages, according to court documents. Court records show that opening arguments began on May 25, and the trial is scheduled to last until at least mid-June.
In November 2022, PacifiCorp settled out-of-court with two families affected by the Archie Creek Fire, which burned more than 130,000 acres in Douglas County in 2020. No such settlement seems forthcoming for the class-action suit.