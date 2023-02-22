 Skip to main content
Trial delayed for former Eugene police officer accused of DUII

EUGENE, Ore. -- A trial for a former Eugene Police Department officer facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, assault, and other charges has been delated, according to court documents.

Malcom McAlpine is accused of hitting another vehicle head on back on Christmas Eve of 2021. The crash happened on Highway 126 east near milepost 10. Police reports at the time said McAlpine was driving his personal vehicle when he allegedly crossed the median line and struck another car with a male driver and female passenger head-on. Responding officers at the time said they noticed signs of impairment in McAlpine, and a breathalyzer test showed a result of .22 -- more than three times Oregon’s legal limit.

McAlpine was placed on administrative leave and charged with third-degree assault, DUII, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Court records show that his jury trial was scheduled for February 22, 2023. However, his trial was delayed and is now set for May 16.

