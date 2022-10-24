Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&