Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon

OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.

Springfield:

City Hall-O-Ween

October 31, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Springfield City Hall, 225 Fifth St.

Costumed kids and their parents will fill City Hall to go trick-or-treating and to enjoy some magic!

Eugene:

Halloween Downtown

October 29, 12 – 5 p.m.

West Broadway between Charnelton Street and Oak Street.

Participating businesses welcome little ghouls and goblins for trick or treating, and all sorts of other family-friendly entertainment will be happening as well!

Florence:

Trick or Treat in Old Town

October 31, 3 – 5 p.m.

Bay Street

Local businesses in Florence’s historic Old Town open their doors to families in costume for trick-or-treating!

Corvallis:

Downtown Trick-or-Treat

October 29, 2 p.m. -- 5 p.m.

Bring the family downtown to take the kids trick-or-treating in participating stores!

Albany:

Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Costume Contest

October 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participating merchants in Downtown Albany will be available for trick-or-treating and photo contest booths will be available at the First Avenue Parklet and Two Rivers Market.

Coos Bay:

Coos Bay Downtown Trick-or-Treat

October 31, 3 – 5 p.m.

Dozens of businesses in downtown Coos Bay will welcome kids and parents to stop in for Halloween treats!

