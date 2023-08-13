Triple digit heat brings people and their pets to Eugene's waterways

EUGENE, Ore. -- High temperatures forecasted over the next few days have people staying inside and pushing their air conditioning systems to the limit, while others took advantage of the scorching sun by hitting the rivers and streams throughout the city limits.
At Alton Baker Park, countless groups of people used the Patterson Slough to canoe, paddleboard and relax in the shaded areas. Joshua Crebbin was one of the paddle boarders using the calm creek to escape the heat. He said he likes how accessible the slough is and how it is not as packed as a public pool.
“We spend a lot of time in the water wherever we can find spot that's not too full,” he said. “We had some pretty intense heat a couple of years back so we pretty much stayed in the water at one of the lakes for the whole time.”
Dog owners at the park brought their four-legged friends along on their paddle boards and canoes. The shaded trails are ideal for walks and the slough gave dogs a place to cool off in the heat. Reece Toma said he regularly brings his two dogs down to the creek to let them stay cool while also letting out their energy.
"They actually like to play in this kind of river or this like creek," he said. "I used to take them out there and then one day I just had them off leash and he just darted for the waters. This is like their highlight of the day even after the going to the dog park.”
With the temperatures being so high, it is important to keep a close eye on any outdoor pets.
According to the ASPCA, pets can get dehydrated quickly, making it important to give them water, shade and bring them indoors in extreme heat.
Symptoms of overheating in pets include difficulty breathing, drooling and an increased heartrate. At body temperatures over 104 degrees, symptoms include seizures and vomiting.