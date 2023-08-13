Triple digit heat brings people and their pets to Eugene's waterways

 Skip to main content
Correction. Lower Columbia was accidentally left out of the
Excessive Heat Warning for the remainder of today and tonight.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 100 to 110 expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s to mid
70s, warmest in the larger urban cores such as Portland, Salem
and Eugene. Hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North to northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to
30 mph. But, winds more easterly near the Columbia River Gorge,
and across the higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 12 to 20
percent each afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Triple digit heat brings people and their pets to Eugene's waterways

EUGENE, Ore. -- High temperatures forecasted over the next few days have people staying inside and pushing their air conditioning systems to the limit, while others took advantage of the scorching sun by hitting the rivers and streams throughout the city limits.

At Alton Baker Park, countless groups of people used the Patterson Slough to canoe, paddleboard and relax in the shaded areas. Joshua Crebbin was one of the paddle boarders using the calm creek to escape the heat. He said he likes how accessible the slough is and how it is not as packed as a public pool.

“We spend a lot of time in the water wherever we can find spot that's not too full,” he said. “We had some pretty intense heat a couple of years back so we pretty much stayed in the water at one of the lakes for the whole time.”

Dog passenger

Joshua Crebbin said he often brings his dog with him paddleboard to help keep her cool. 

Dog owners at the park brought their four-legged friends along on their paddle boards and canoes. The shaded trails are ideal for walks and the slough gave dogs a place to cool off in the heat. Reece Toma said he regularly brings his two dogs down to the creek to let them stay cool while also letting out their energy.

"They actually like to play in this kind of river or this like creek," he said. "I used to take them out there and then one day I just had them off leash and he just darted for the waters. This is like their highlight of the day even after the going to the dog park.”

Patterson slough

The Patterson slough is a calm creek that both paddleboarders and dogs use to cool off in.

With the temperatures being so high, it is important to keep a close eye on any outdoor pets.

According to the ASPCA, pets can get dehydrated quickly, making it important to give them water, shade and bring them indoors in extreme heat.

Symptoms of overheating in pets include difficulty breathing, drooling and an increased heartrate. At body temperatures over 104 degrees, symptoms include seizures and vomiting.

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

