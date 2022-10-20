Troopers, ODOT encouraging drivers to slow down and plan ahead after major wreck on I-5

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a major wreck on Interstate 5 Southbound near the Harrisburg exit Wednesday morning, Oregon State Police troopers and Oregon Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to slow down on the roads ahead of the winter season.
"In a crash like we saw on I-5, our role is to keep people moving but even more importantly, keep our first responders safe," said ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers-Seydel. "What we did was, our incident responders got there, assessed the scene, and helped keep traffic moving Northbound. Then, we figured out where we would set up detours for Southbound traffic."
Beers-Seydel said that in the last few months especially, ODOT has been activating all the signs on the roads to help drivers stay aware of the conditions.
"Like we've seen across the country, there's a huge rise in speeding and distracted driving," said Beers-Seydel. "So what's happening is that we're seeing very fast crashes, and the impacts are much, much worse."
Crews responded to the initial crash around 8 a.m. A few hours later, chain reaction crashes occurred on the same stretch of highway, one of them causing a death.
"Then, we had a semi hit a second semi in that backup which then closed the road to Highway 34 up to Corvallis," said Beers-Seydel. "Then, a semi jackknifed approaching that. Crashes that occur as vehicles are approaching backup, for any reason be it for the detour, or something going on ahead of them, are typically because people are going too fast."
"The fog was extremely thick yesterday morning, but the second part of that is people were violating the basic rule, which is driving too fast for the conditions that are existing," said Oregon State Police Captain Stephanie Bigman. "Fog is one of the things, when you're driving in it, it's very hard to estimate the speed. You can't see visually around you so it's a lot harder for your mind to estimate the speed."
Bobby Keevy with AA Towing was one of the tow truck drivers out in the scene Wednesday. He said visibility was extremely limited because of the fog and smoke.
"You could barely see like four feet in front of you," said Keevy. "When it's foggy out, make sure you have your headlights on and stay off your cell phone. We're not there to be heroes, we're just there to do our job."
As we approach the winter season, officials said people need to be extra cautious.
"Especially as we head into fall and winter, we have a lot of fog in Oregon and it's even worse right now mixed in with the smoke," said Beers-Seydel. "We have snow coming. You have to expect things might not be exactly as they are when weather is perfect."
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash and the multiple chain reaction crashes.
"When we're going through a major chain reaction crash like this, you're trying to identify if this vehicle has this many occupants, these are the injuries and you see who else was hit by who and try to document that," said Capt. Bigman. "But many times, it's very difficult to tell. Also, because after the initial crash happened and everybody's stuck in the fog, and they don't want to get hit again so they move from where they're at. So a lot of times, it's very difficult for us to figure out."
Drivers are asked to check out ODOT's winter travel packet here.