Troutdale man pleads guilty to conspiring to support ISIS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Iraqi national living in Troutdale, Oregon, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court for conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
DOJ officials said that Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Mothafar immigrated to the U.S. from Iraq in 2014, and has been an ISIS supporter since that time, the DOJ said.
DOJ officials said he produced and distributed propaganda and recruiting materials online in coordination with ISIS members overseas. Mothafar co-founded a pro-ISIS media organization that created violent propaganda and encouraged viewers to travel to Iraq and Syria to fight for ISIS, the DOJ said. Justice department officials said that a part of propaganda created by Mothafar called for readers to attack and kill westerners and conduct knife attacks against ISIS enemies.
According to the DOJ, Mothafar was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland in November 2020. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release, the DOJ said. DOJ officials said Mothafar is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2024.