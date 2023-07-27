Truck crashes on interstate 5 snarl traffic up throughout Eugene Springfield area

EUGENE, Ore. – A pair of commercial vehicle crashes on Interstate 5 Thursday morning led to traffic woes that persisted long into the afternoon, Oregon State Police said.
One crash was reported at about 2:21 a.m. on July 27, OSP said. A white semi-truck, complete with a trailer, was headed south on I-5 near Goshen when it hit the guardrail and overturned, authorities said. According to OSP, the driver of the semi-truck told responding troopers that he believed he had fallen asleep just before the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries, and the semi was towed by a local towing company.
A second crash was reported at about 6:04 a.m. the same day, OSP said. Troopers said they were dispatched to another crash on I-5 in Goshen to find another semi-truck had damaged about 250 feet of guardrail and two signs. OSP said the driver, who sustained a minor injury in the crash, had fallen asleep and drifted off the right shoulder of the freeway.
Because the crashes took place on Interstate 5 near Eugene, traffic was slowed to a major degree, with effects being seen on major roadways throughout Eugene and Springfield. OSP officials said both of these crashes are a reminder to pull over every so often to take a nap, go for a walk, or do whatever it takes to stay alert behind the wheel.