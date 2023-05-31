Truck driver in crash that killed 7 on I-5 indicted on 13 charges

SALEM, Ore. – The driver of a semi-truck involved in a brutal collision on Interstate 5 earlier in May that killed 7 people was indicted on numerous charges related to the crash on Tuesday.
Lincoln Clay Smith, 52, of North Highlands, California, faces a total of thirteen charges after the May 30 indictment, court documents show. Those charges include seven individual charges of second-degree manslaughter, three charges of third-degree assault, a charge of reckless driving, and a charge of driving while under the influence of intoxicants. Court documents said Smith was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and an inhalant.
Smith’s charges stem from a May 19 incident where Oregon State Police said a semi-truck traveling north on Interstate 5 just north of Albany drifted off the shoulder and collided with a passenger van. The van contained 11 contract farm workers on their way back home from work, four of whom were injured and seven of whom were killed in the crash.
The Oregon Farm Bureau established a GoFundMe to help support the families of the victims. As of May 31, it had raised more than $83,000 of its $55,000 goal.