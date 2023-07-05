Truck stolen from Lebanon fire station found damaged in California

LEBANON, Ore. – A shop truck owned by the Benton County government and stolen from the Lebanon Fire District’s Station 31 was found over the weekend in a town in central California.

Back on June 21, the Lebanon Fire District reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger owned by Benton County Public Works had been stolen from Fire Station 31’s parking lot. Authorities said the vehicle was used to shuttle equipment between the Lebanon Fire District and the county’s workshop in Corvallis. The theft was the second theft from LFD in under a month, with important gear having been stolen from a trailer at another station in late May.

According to the Lebanon Fire District, the stolen vehicle was finally recovered over the July 1 weekend in Oroville, California, after a traffic stop and arrest by the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said that although the vehicle had been recovered, it was damaged when the license plates and decals were removed and the odometer showed the truck had traveled more than 2,000 miles. Some tools had also been lost, and LFD said it would cost more than $2,000 to tow the truck back to Benton County.

Although the truck was not found in Oregon, LFD thanked community members who kept an eye out for the truck as well as the California Highway Patrol, who arrested someone connected to the stolen vehicle.