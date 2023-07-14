Trump asks courts to throw out evidence and disqualify DA in Georgia probe of 2020 election aftermath

 Skip to main content
.There is a 50-60% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Trump asks courts to throw out evidence and disqualify DA in Georgia probe of 2020 election aftermath

Former president Donald Trump
(CNN) — Donald Trump is seeking a new court order to essentially neutralize the Fulton County investigation into the former president’s conduct after he lost the 2020 election, as potential indictments loom in Georgia.

Trump’s lawyers filed petitions this week attempting to throw out the evidence collected last year by a special grand jury, banning prosecutors from presenting that material to a newly empaneled grand jury that has charging powers, and disqualifying District Attorney Fani Willis from any related proceedings.

Lawyers for Trump say letting the investigation proceed would lead to “a violation of his fundamental constitutional rights” while he “seeks his Party’s nomination for the Presidency of the United States.”

Trump’s lawyers filed the separate petitions with the Fulton County Superior Court as well as the Georgia Supreme Court, asking them to intervene with the ongoing grand jury process.

Willis, an elected Democrat, has indicated that final charging decisions could come as soon as next month.

Throughout the probe, Willis used a “special purpose grand jury” to hear evidence from 75 witnesses including Trump advisers, his former attorneys, White House aides and Georgia officials. But Trump’s lawyers argued that these special grand juries are themselves unconstitutional.

“A regular Fulton County grand jury could return an indictment any day that will have been based on a report and predicate investigative process that were wholly without authority,” Trump’s lawyers argued in their filing.

“It is one thing to indict a ham sandwich. To indict the mustard-stained napkin that it once sat on is quite another,” the lawyers wrote.

The former president has previously attempted – without success – to shut down the state-level investigation in Georgia, which has zeroed in on his efforts to overturn the results there in 2020.

