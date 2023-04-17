Tuition for Oregon State University to increase

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is set to increase tuition for most students in fall 2023, after a lengthy decision-making process that involved faculty, students and administrators, the OSU Board of Trustees reported.
OSU said the board unanimously voted to increase tuition on Friday, April 14. OSU officials said the decision came after month of work by committees comprised of OSU staff, students and administrators, as well as several open forums with students and staff. The tuition increases are set to go into effect starting in the 2023-2024 academic year.
“We take into account student needs, inflation, state support and the financial cost of a college education that students and families bear,” said OSU President Jayathi Y. Murthy. “While the board decided tuition and fees for the next academic year, the university will also increase institutional student financial aid to $95 million to help students and their families most impacted by tuition increases.”
The tuition increases include:
• A 3.8% increase for returning undergraduates
• A 4.4% increase for new undergraduates
• A 1.2% increase for new online Ecampus undergraduates
• Increases between 1.2% to 3.9% for returning Ecampus undergraduates, with lower increases for those who began the Ecampus schooling more recently
• A 3.9% increase for non-Oregon resident graduate students
• A 3.9% increase for students in professional graduate programs such as veterinary medicine and pharmacy
The tuition increases apply to students taking classes at OSU’s Corvallis and Bend campuses, as well as those enrolled in OSU’s Ecampus. OSU officials said student incidental fees will also increase, to the tune of about $30 per quarter. However, OSU officials also said they will commit $10 million more to student financial aid funded by the university. That figure will be about $95 million in the 2023-2024 academic year, OSU officials said.
OSU officials also said the Board of Trustees approved several other orders of business during its Friday meeting. Those include construction of a student successor at OSU’s Bend campus, a resolution that would provide a stipend to student trustees earning less than $50,000 annually, and a 10-year business forecast.