Two-alarm grass fire on outskirts of Salem forces evacuations

SALEM, Ore. – A quickly-spreading grass fire on the outskirts of southern Salem brought in numerous firefighters including air assets for a response and caused critical evacuation notices to be issued.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:48 p.m. on August 23, the Salem Fire Department responded to a grass fire on south Liberty Road, just north of south Jory Hill Road. When they arrived, the fire had spread far enough to elicit a second-alarm response, and firefighters from several surrounding communities were also deployed, including aerial response assets.
The fire was so intense, and so close to the city, that a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice was called for the nearby neighborhoods. An evacuation center was set up at the nearby Judson Middle School for residents and livestock animals, and a command post for the fire response was set up at Crossler Middle School.
Marion County deputies said the fire was contained at 7:15 p.m., allowing those affected by the evacuation notices to return home. Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation orders are still in place for south Liberty Road and Jory Hill Road west to south Skyline Road. LEVEL 1 (BE READY) evacuation orders are still in place for south Liberty Road and Bates Road to south Cole Road, including south Old Liberty Road.