Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines.
The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
Firefighters said the garage is a total loss, but the house itself suffered only minor smoke damage. Crews said it was tough to fight the fire because of a steep, narrow driveway and a lack of nearby fire hydrants. A neighbor at the scene told KEZI they had heard six to eight explosions before the fire broke out in the garage.
KEZI has reached out to Eugene Springfield Fire for more details on the incident, and is waiting to hear back.