Two arrested after allegedly leaving bag filled with drugs in Bend hotel room

BEND, Ore. – Bend police officials said two men were arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly leaving a bag filled with drugs in a hotel room.
Bend police officers responded to a La Quinta Inn on Highway 97 at about 2:39 p.m. on July 30 after hotel employees discovered a bag left behind in a room. An employee opened the bag and discovered it was filled with several types of drugs, authorities said.
Police said the man who booked the room, identified as Richard Allan Wescott, 43, of Toledo, called the hotel and said he would come back to pick up the bag. At about 4:28 p.m., another man, identified as Jeremy Scott Boggs, 43, arrived at the hotel to pick the bag up and told hotel staff that Wescott was in a vehicle parked nearby, BPD officials said.
Authorities said that Boggs and Wescott each claimed the bag belonged to the other. Upon inspection, police found it contained more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, 82 grams of fentanyl powder, 46 grams of tar heroin, and six grams of methamphetamine, police officials said. Bend police said the bag also contained digital scales and packaging materials, and Wescott’s wallet contained more than $1,600.
Police arrested on Boggs and Wescott on multiple charges, authorities said. Charges for Boggs included felony possession of a controlled substance, felony heroin possession, manufacture and delivery of heroin, methamphetamine possession, two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and an in-state warrant, authorities said.
BPD officials said Wescott’s charges include being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, felony heroin possession, manufacture and delivery of heroin, and methamphetamine possession.
Boggs and Wescott are both lodged at the Deschutes County Jail, authorities said.