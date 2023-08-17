Two arrested following fight outside home in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – A fight involving multiple people outside of a Coos Bay home on Tuesday evening ended in two arrests, according to the Coos Bay Police Department.
Police said that the CBPD responded at 5:40 p.m. on August 15 to multiple 911 calls regarding a fight outside a home on Woodland Drive. Callers reported a chaotic scene, with one person allegedly threatening another with a gun, a brick being thrown at a vehicle, and people fighting and running alongside the road, authorities said.
Police said responding officers briefly shut down Woodland Drive as they contacted eight persons who were involved in the fight. Their investigation led to the arrests of two suspects, CBPD said. Police said they arrested Jeffery Socia, 42, who was charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree criminal mischief. The second suspect, identified as Crystal Holmes, 52, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, authorities said.
Police said both Socia and Holmes were transported to the Coos County Jail. CBPD was assisted by the North Bend Police Department, Coos Bay Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance, authorities said.