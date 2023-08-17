 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Two arrested following fight outside home in Coos Bay

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

COOS BAY, Ore. – A fight involving multiple people outside of a Coos Bay home on Tuesday evening ended in two arrests, according to the Coos Bay Police Department.

Police said that the CBPD responded at 5:40 p.m. on August 15 to multiple 911 calls regarding a fight outside a home on Woodland Drive. Callers reported a chaotic scene, with one person allegedly threatening another with a gun, a brick being thrown at a vehicle, and people fighting and running alongside the road, authorities said.

Police said responding officers briefly shut down Woodland Drive as they contacted eight persons who were involved in the fight. Their investigation led to the arrests of two suspects, CBPD said. Police said they arrested Jeffery Socia, 42, who was charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree criminal mischief. The second suspect, identified as Crystal Holmes, 52, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, authorities said.

Police said both Socia and Holmes were transported to the Coos County Jail. CBPD was assisted by the North Bend Police Department, Coos Bay Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you