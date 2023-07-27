 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Two arrests made in month-old Douglas County murder case

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Oregon State Police said that two arrests were made within the last week in connection with a June 25 murder near Canyonville, authorities said.

OSP officials said that the body of Joshua Alexander, 34, of Roseburg, who died of a gunshot wound, was found near the Interstate 5 milepost 101 interchange near Canyonville on June 25. OSP led the investigation since the crime scene was located in an Oregon Department of Transportation right-of-way, authorities said.

Police officials said that an investigation by the Douglas County Major Crime Team identified two suspects, both of Sutherlin. OSP arrested Allen Lloyd Swindler, 36, on July 20, while Sierra Sioux Jennings, 34, was arrested on July 26, state police officials said. OSP said both Swindler and Jennings were charged with second-degree murder and lodged at the Douglas County Jail.

Authorities said that the case is under continued investigation.

