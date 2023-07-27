Two arrests made in month-old Douglas County murder case

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Oregon State Police said that two arrests were made within the last week in connection with a June 25 murder near Canyonville, authorities said.
OSP officials said that the body of Joshua Alexander, 34, of Roseburg, who died of a gunshot wound, was found near the Interstate 5 milepost 101 interchange near Canyonville on June 25. OSP led the investigation since the crime scene was located in an Oregon Department of Transportation right-of-way, authorities said.
Police officials said that an investigation by the Douglas County Major Crime Team identified two suspects, both of Sutherlin. OSP arrested Allen Lloyd Swindler, 36, on July 20, while Sierra Sioux Jennings, 34, was arrested on July 26, state police officials said. OSP said both Swindler and Jennings were charged with second-degree murder and lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Authorities said that the case is under continued investigation.