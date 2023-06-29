Two-car, head-on crash south of Florence claims both drivers

FLORENCE, Ore. – State police officials said a head-on crash south of Florence claimed the lives of two drivers on Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 12:10 p.m. on June 28 at milepost 208 on Highway 101, authorities said. Raymond Louis Eby, Jr., 35, of Molalla, was traveling southbound in a GMC Sonoma when he crossed for unknown reasons into the oncoming northbound lane and hit head-on a northbound Toyota RAV4 driven by Shawna Michelle Coolidge, 51, of Florence, police said.
OSP said the Sonoma rolled over and came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof blocking the northbound lane, while the Toyota left the roadway and came to an uncontrolled rest down a small embankment next to the northbound lanes.
Eby, Jr., and Coolidge were both declared deceased at the scene, OSP said. Police said a three-year-old child in the Toyota was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was later transferred to PeaceHealth’s RiverBend hospital in Springfield.
The highway was affected for about an hour as police investigated the crash scene, authorities said.
OSP said they were assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Mast Brother’s Towing, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and a OSP HWR/Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplain.