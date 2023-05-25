Two dead after crash that seemingly involved person previously cited for DUII

BANDON, Ore. – After a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead, Oregon State Police are conducting an investigation into the collision.

According to OSP, troopers responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 252 at about 12:16 p.m. on May 23. Troopers said they arrived to find a Nissan Titan operated by Heriberto Morado Ledesma, 35, of Coos Bay, was headed northbound on Highway 101 when it drifted into the oncoming lane for reasons that are currently unknown and struck a Jeep Cherokee head-on.

Troopers said Ledesma and the other two occupants of the Nissan were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The two occupants of the Jeep, Vera Lee Belcher, 76, and Clayton Gene Belcher, 78, both of Cottage Grove, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP troopers said traffic on the highway was slowed for about 5 hours during the initial investigation of the crash. However, OSP also said the investigation is currently ongoing.

Notably, two days before the crash, a 35-year-old person named Heriberto Morado Ledesma who lives in Coos County was issued a citation by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence. The CCSO said a deputy spotted Ledesma speeding and driving into the oncoming lane at about 7:45 p.m. in Barview on May 21. Ledesma was issued a citation for DUII after a breath test showed his blood alcohol content at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit in Oregon.

Oregon State Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office have not yet confirmed if the same person was involved in both incidents. The CCSO said that the Ledesma that was cited on May 21 was not jailed according to policy that has been in place for more than 25 years. Even if he had been jailed on Sunday, the CCSO said, he would have been released on Monday morning when he was sober.