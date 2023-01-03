 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 16 seconds and southeast winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Two dead after head-on collision with semi-truck on Highway 42

WINSTON, Ore. -- Two people are dead after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 42 Monday night, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, troopers responded to Highway 42 milepost 70.5, just southwest of Winston, at about 9:30 p.m. on January 2. There, they said they found a GMC Yukon was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. Troopers said the operator of the Yukon, Jimmy Brown, 35, of Ten Mile, and the passenger in the Yukon, Jason Elam, 35, also of Ten Mile, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

OSP said the operator of the semi-truck suffered injuries in the crash, but cooperated with the investigation. OSP said they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

