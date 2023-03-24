Two Douglas County school districts distributing free lunches for spring break

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Two school districts in Douglas County are preparing to provide free meals to children during spring break.
This is all part of their “Lunchbox Express” programs, which provide breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and under.
The Winston-Dillard School District is providing a sack breakfast and hot lunch meal from March 27 through March 30. According to the district, the Oregon Department of Education requires these meals to be eaten at the sites they are given out.
The Winston-Dillard Lunchbox Express will stop at the following locations and times:
• McGovern Elementary (600 Elwood, Winston) 11:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
• Civic Wayside Park (By Grocery Outlet) 11:20 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
• Riverbend Park (223 Thompson Ave, Winston) 11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
• Winston Middle School (330 Thompson Ave, Winston) 12:05 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.
• Community Park (440 SE Grape St, Winston) 12:25 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
• Dillard Church of God (4 th Street, Dillard) 12:45 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Roseburg Public Schools are also providing free breakfast and lunch to children in the area from March 27 through March 31. Their Lunchbox Express distribution starts each day at 11 a.m., makes 15-20 minute stops at several locations throughout town, and runs until 1 p.m.
The Roseburg Lunchbox Express will stop at the following locations and times:
• Saddle Butte Mobile Manor (222 Saddle Butte Lane): 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
• Eastwood Park (2823 SE Douglas Avenue): 11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
• Stewart Park (1700 W Stewart Park Drive): 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Green Elementary (4498 Carnes Road): 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m.