Two high schools caught in violent brawl at basketball game

EUGENE, Ore. --Video of the bench-clearing brawl between Willamette High School and North Medford High School during Friday’s basketball game has been circulating throughout social media. The fight put a stop to the final game of the season entirely.
The fight was so severe, with shoving and punches being thrown, that it took a host of parents and coaches to break up the brawl. Both teams were sent to the locker room while officials made the ultimate decision to end the game, giving both teams a forfeit loss.
Willamette’s athletic director, Bill Wagner, says he and the coaches spoke with the team over the weekend to address the brawl and about understanding the importance of protecting each other.
"I think the big message that came out of our meeting yesterday was that our kids want to make sure they're protecting one another,” Wagner said. "When you are a team, you're like a family but we want to make sure everyone is taken care of and learning outcomes, doing the right thing, and making sure we're taking the high road in this and learning.”
Wagner also added that the response by his athletes was commendable by their ability to de-escalate the conflict.
"I thought our players, coaches and families did a very good job of de-escalating things instead of escalating,” Wagner said. “We're proud of them in the moment. Obviously not proud of the situation as those are things that we're continuing to work through, but in looking back at how we responded in the moment I thought our players and coaches did a good job"
Peter Weber of the Oregon School Activities Association says that the schools will be in charge of investigating and enforcing punishments before the OSAA orders any additional action to the teams.
“We take all that information into account, review it and then determine what that looks like if there's anything else that we need to do from the top which could include more of a violation type of look,” Wagner said. At this point we just don't have all the information. We have some of it and we're looking through what we have.”
The ongoing investigation is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks.