Two in custody after car chase, police shooting near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Two people are in law enforcement custody after an intense car chase Friday morning that left an innocent bystander with injuries and involved carjackings, collisions with law enforcement vehicles, and an officer-involved-shooting, the Roseburg Police Department reported.
According to the Roseburg Police Department, at about 7:38 a.m. on July 21, Oregon State Police began chasing down a Ford F250 that had allegedly been stolen during a violent robbery in Everett, Washington. The RPD said the F250 entered Roseburg, went the wrong way on Interstate 5, then stopped in the area of Fulton Street where the occupants, a man and a woman, got out of the truck. Before police could find them, the suspects forcefully stole a Toyota Rav4 from an elderly woman who was driving by, RPD said.
Eventually, OSP troopers were able to spot the stolen Rav4 as it left Roseburg, police said. The suspects eventually reached the area of the Melrose Store on Melrose Road and Melqua Road, where they allegedly struck an OSP vehicle with the stolen Rav4 and kept driving south.
According to RPD, the male suspect carjacked a Subaru just south of the Melrose Store, and in doing so ran over the vehicle’s owner. Deputies said the owner survived with non-life-threatening injuries. Roseburg police said the male suspect then rammed a DCSO patrol vehicle with the stolen car, at which point he was shot twice by DCSO deputies. Police said the man was taken into custody, given first aid, and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As this happened, the female suspect kept driving southbound in the stolen Rav4, RPD said. She was eventually caught and arrested on Lookingglass Road after allegedly trying to break into an occupied residence. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution because she had allegedly taken fentanyl at some point during the incident.
Police said law enforcement later learned that both suspects had active warrants from Washington for escaping justice. Police said no law enforcement personnel were harmed during the incident. Roseburg police said they were assigned to investigate the shooting performed by DCSO deputies.