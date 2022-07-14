Two indicted in Albany murder

ALBANY, Ore. -- Two men have been indicted in the October murder of a 22-year-old man in Albany.

Elijah Crump and Abel Sanchez-Anaya are both charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Johnston-Partain. Police say Johnston-Partain was found in Timber Linn Park with multiple gunshot wounds on October 10, 2021. Crump was arrested two days after the shooting, and Sanchez-Anaya was arrested the following week.

Both men were indicted for second-degree murder earlier today, July 14. Their next hearing is set for August 8.